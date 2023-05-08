A Buffalo woman accused of selling fentanyl in the city's Allentown neighborhood was arrested Friday on numerous drug-related charges, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators executed a search warrant issued by Buffalo City Court Judge Kevin Keane for Vernise Williams, 39, and her vehicle, which uncovered an unspecified quantity of fentanyl, the Sheriff's Office said.

Williams was charged with one felony count of criminal sale of a controlled substance, four felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, three felony counts of criminal sale of a narcotic, two felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic and one misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She was arraigned and released without bail Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office investigation was assisted by the Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.