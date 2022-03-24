Buffalo woman, 20, sentenced for 2019 beating death

A Buffalo woman was sentenced to 18 years in state prison for the 2019 beating death of a 23-year-old man. Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi also ordered five years of post-release supervision for Evelyn M. Soto, 20.

Soto was a teenager on Oct. 28, 2019, when she killed Luis Alicea inside an apartment on Ivy Street on Buffalo's East Side. She beat him with a metal object. Alicea died at the scene.

Bargnesi denied her youthful offender status.

She previously pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

At the time of her arrest, police said Soto, then 18 years old, and Luis Alicea were in a domestic relationship, but it wasn't clear whether they were living together. Ferry-Fillmore District police were called at about 9:30 a.m. to the upper apartment in the first block of Ivy Street for a report of a dead body.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Department Homicide Squad for its work in the investigation.

