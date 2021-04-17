 Skip to main content
Buffalo woman, 18, found dead in car, suspect charged with second-degree murder
Buffalo woman, 18, found dead in car, suspect charged with second-degree murder

An 18-year-old woman was found dead early Saturday morning in a vehicle at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with her death. The suspect was charged with second-degree murder.

Police said the homicide "appears domestic in nature."

Buffalo police were responding to a "suspicious incident call" at about 2:30 a.m. at the park when they discovered the woman's body in the vehicle. 

Detectives are investigating where the homicide occurred.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office was scheduled to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of the woman's death.

Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect.

Maki Becker

