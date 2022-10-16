Buffalo teen 'stable' after being shot Saturday night

A Buffalo teen was in stable condition Sunday after being shot Saturday night, Buffalo police reported.
Detectives say the 15-year-old boy was struck by gunfire in connection with a "shots fired" call involving two vehicles just before 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue, near where Suffolk Street passes under the Kensington Expressway.
Authorities say the victim was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at (716) 847-2255.
– News staff report