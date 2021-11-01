Buffalo teen sentenced to state prison for weapons possession, insurance fraud

A Buffalo teenager who was adjudicated as a youthful offender was sentenced Monday in Erie County Court to an indeterminate sentence of 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison after pleading guilty to three felonies in two separate criminal cases.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on Oct. 24, Buffalo police observed the 19-year-old exit a vehicle that he left unattended with the engine running outside of an Erskine Avenue residence. He returned, drove off and was stopped near Suffolk Street by police who found he was driving without a license and in possession of two loaded illegal firearms.

The youth, whose name was not released, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

On Oct. 15, the same youth spray-painted racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic graffiti onto his SUV that was parked on Saranac Avenue. He also poured a substance, believed to be sugar, into the gas tank of the vehicle. After vandalizing his own vehicle, the youth filed a false claim with his car insurance provider.

He pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree insurance fraud.

