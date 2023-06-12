A 16-year-old from Buffalo was sentenced Monday to five years of probation for shooting another teen with an illegal gun three months ago in the bedroom of a home in the city's William-Emslie neighborhood, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

The shooter, who was not identified, was treated as a youthful offender and was sentenced by Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman.

Prosecutors say the shooting took place about 8:45 p.m. March 21 at a home on Mary B. Talbert Boulevard. The victim, who was 14, was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment of an injury to his back.

A statement from the District Attorney's Office didn't specify whether the shooting was intentional or accidental. The adolescent offender pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm, both felonies, in April.

- Steven T. Watson

Co-defendant Isaiah K. Hicks, a 20-year-old from Buffalo, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. Hicks is scheduled to return to State Supreme Court on Aug. 28