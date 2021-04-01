 Skip to main content
Buffalo teen sentenced to prison for robbing cab drivers
Amarion Taylor
A Buffalo teen who used a gun to rob a cab driver was sentenced Wednesday before Youth Part Judge Kevin M. Carter to a determinate sentence of five years in prison, followed by three years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

On Dec. 8, 2019, 18-year-old Amarion Taylor was inside a cab when he pointed a gun at the driver's head while on Saranac Avenue in Buffalo. Taylor stole $60 and a cellphone from the driver. Taylor pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery on Feb. 5, prosecutors said.

Taylor also pleaded guilty to third-degree robbery in a separate crime. On Dec. 20, 2019, Taylor applied a Taser to the neck of a cab driver while on Plymouth Avenue. He admitted to stealing the driver's wallet, containing her ID card and an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Thursday, Taylor was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 4 years in prison, to run concurrent to his sentence in the other robbery. 

