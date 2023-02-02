A 17-year-old from Buffalo who admitted committing a series of armed robberies targeting food-delivery drivers and casino patrons beginning at 16 was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison after an Erie County Court judge denied him youthful offender status, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

County Judge Susan Eagan, a designated Youth Part judge, also ordered the teen to serve five years of post-release supervision.

The teenager was not identified in a statement from prosecutors, who said the five robberies took place between March and August last year.

The first happened on March 8, when the teen, joined by other unknown participants, displayed what looked like a pistol and stole food and $17 from a delivery driver on Donovan Drive in Buffalo.

The next day, the teen, again with a group, appeared to display a pistol and stole food and an unknown amount of cash from another delivery driver on the same street.

On July 28, now 17 years old, the teen and an unknown partner followed two women from a casino to a home in West Seneca. The teen pushed one woman to the ground and stole her purse, while the other individual displayed an apparent pistol and stole the other woman's purse.

On Aug. 5, the teen, again displaying a pistol, stole a watch from an elderly couple after following them from a casino to their home in Cheektowaga. One day later, and again with an apparent pistol, he stole cash and keys from an elderly couple after following them to West Seneca from a casino.

He fled but was arrested by Buffalo police a short time later.

Prosecutors successfully argued the teen's case should not be handled in Family Court because of the serious nature of the allegations.

He pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree robbery on Dec. 12.