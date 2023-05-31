A Buffalo teenager has been sentenced for his involvement in the fatal shooting of a Lockport man in 2021, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors have not released the identity of the now-18-year-old man, but The Buffalo News has previously identified him as Devin Horne, son of former Buffalo Police Officer Cariol Horne. Devin Horne was sentenced Wednesday by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to serve 18 years to life in prison.

Devin Horne was 16 years old on March 29, 2021, when he and his then-19-year-old co-defendant, Calvin Clemons of Buffalo, conspired to lure the victim to C Street off Fillmore Avenue to rob him. During the robbery, Clemons shot the victim several times, after which Horne stole the victim's backpack and the two teens fled the scene.

The victim, Trenten Jacob Sink, 20, suffered gunshot wounds to his back, side, chest and right buttock. He was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

In October, Devin Horne was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery for his part in the crime.

Cariol Horne could not be reached for comment about her son's sentencing Wednesday. She was terminated by the city after she said she tried to stop a fellow officer who put a man in a chokehold during a 2006 arrest. Cariol Horne has since had her firing annulled and her pension, benefits and back pay were reinstated by a judge in 2021.

In an interview with a WIVB-TV news reporter in November 2021, Cariol Horne said her son was not the shooter in the incident and, therefore, was not a murderer.

Meanwhile, Clemons pleaded guilty on Aug. 11, 2021, to one count of first-degree murder, the highest sustainable charge against him for his role in the crime, and was sentenced in December 2022 to serve 35 years to life in prison.