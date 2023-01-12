 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo teen reportedly in surgery after being stabbed at One Fountain Plaza

A Buffalo teenager was taken into surgery Thursday at Erie County Medical Center after being stabbed at One Fountain Plaza, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.

Police were called to the scene about 3:20 p.m., after which the teenage boy was transported to ECMC. No additional information was available at this time, the spokesman said.

In November 2021, two Emerson School of Hospitality students were stabbed during an argument as they were getting off an NFTA Metro Rail train at Fountain Plaza. The boys – who were 16 and 17 at the time – were taken to ECMC where they were both treated and released.

Buffalo Public Schools officials said three students at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management on West Huron Street, across a parking lot from Emerson, which is on West Chippewa, were accused of instigating the "violent altercation" in that incident. Mayor Byron W. Brown told school officials that two patrol officers would be stationed in Fountain Plaza "as a preventative, calming presence until further notice," according to a school district spokesperson.

