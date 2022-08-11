Buffalo teen pleads guilty to murdering two people in separate killings

A 19-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and second-degree murder charges in two separate homicide cases that occurred three months apart, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Calvin D. Clemons used an illegal weapon to fatally shoot 17-year-old Felix Aguirre of Buffalo on Dec. 24, 2020, while the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle on Liddell Street. Clemons and an accomplice robbed another man of his backpack on C Street in Buffalo on March, 29, 2021. During the course of the robbery, Trenten Jacob Sink, 20, of Lockport, was shot in the leg, chest and side of his body. Sink was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he died.

Clemons faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole when he is sentenced Oct. 5 by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan. He remains held in custody without bail.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old youth was also indicted for his alleged role in the killing of Sink. The case against him is pending. He is scheduled to return before Eagan on Aug. 17 for a motion.