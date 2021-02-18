Buffalo teen pleads guilty in death of 23-year-old man

A Buffalo teenager has pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to first-degree manslaughter in the beating death of a 23-year-old man, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 19-year-old Evelyn M. Soto killed Luis Alicea on Oct. 28 inside an apartment on Ivy Street on the East Side by beating Alicea with a metal object.

Alicea died at the scene, prosecutors said.

Soto faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when she is sentenced on April 20. She remained held without bail.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended members of the Buffalo Police Department Homicide Squad for their work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Nathanael C. Kapperman of the District Attorney’s Special Victims Bureau.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.