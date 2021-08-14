 Skip to main content
Buffalo teen in critical condition after shooting
A Buffalo teen is in critical condition in Erie County Medical Center after a shooting incident Saturday morning, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

An investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip call line at 847-2255.

