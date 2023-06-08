A Buffalo teen was arraigned Wednesday in Erie County Court on criminal possession of a weapon charges for allegedly bringing a ghost gun inside the Academy School P.S. 131 @86, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the 17-year-old was charged before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman with one count each of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, both felonies.

The adolescent, a student at the school, is alleged to have walked through a weapons detection system inside the school building on St. Lawrence Avenue April 25 when a school security officer found the disassembled handgun while searching his backpack. Prosecutors said the student fled after the weapon was confiscated.

The school was locked down and police were notified. The weapon was submitted into evidence by the Buffalo Police Department and the youth was arrested Wednesday on the indictment warrant.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court July 25.