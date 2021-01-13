Buffalo teen arraigned on weapons possession charges

A Buffalo teenager was arraigned Wednesday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case on an indictment charging him with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say that on Oct. 24, Clifton D. Eutsey, 18, was driving on Erskine Avenue when he was stopped by Buffalo police officers near Suffolk Street in the city's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood. An officer who approached Eutsey's vehicle allegedly observed a handgun in the teenager's right jacket pocket.

Eutsey exited the vehicle and a second handgun was allegedly recovered from Eutsey's left jacket pocket.

Eutsey is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 10 for a pretrial conference. Bail was set at $50,000.

If convicted on the charges, Eutsey faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

