Buffalo teacher was a drug dealer with organized crime ties, prosecutors say

Prosecution court papers include a copy of a 2013 email from an unidentified federal agent to Bongiovanni, stating that Masecchia is “an associate member and possibly a made member” of the Buffalo Mafia family.

The same email states that Masecchia’s father-in-law was the late Bart Mazzara, a “made member” of the Buffalo Mafia family. In 1996, Mazzara was one of 28 men forced to resign from Laborers Local 210 because of alleged associations with the Mafia.

None of that information squares with the portrait of Masecchia painted by his attorney, Patrick J. Brown, or people who knew him as a teacher and coach.

Brown described Masecchia as a devoted family man who cares about the community and takes a special interest in students from immigrant families.

In his younger days, Masecchia was a talented athlete in his own right. A star on the Bennett High School football team, he was recently inducted into the Harvard Cup Hall of Fame. In 1986 and 1987, he played running back for the University at Buffalo’s football team.

Since his arrest, he has been on administrative leave from his job in the city schools.