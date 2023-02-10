The gunman in the May 14 racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket plans to publicly apologize next week when he is sentenced for killing 10 Black people.

Payton Gendron plans to apologize to the victims’ families during his sentencing in Erie County Court on Wednesday, two sources with close knowledge of the case told The Buffalo News on Friday.

Details of the planned apology were not given to The News, but the two sources said 19-year-old Gendron intends to make a statement of remorse before he's sentenced by Judge Susan Eagan. Eagan is expected to sentence him to life in state prison with no opportunity for parole.

The sources spoke to The News on the condition they not be named.

If Gendron does apologize, it will mark the first time the white supremacist has uttered one word of sympathy to the victims' families since he killed 10 people and wounded three others May 14.

News of Gendron’s plans did not impress family members of two of the shooting victims, who spoke to The News on Friday afternoon.

As gunman in Tops massacre faces state sentencing, feds won't say if they will seek death penalty Federal prosecutors declined to reveal on Thursday whether they plan to seek the death penalty against the racist killer who murdered 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket.

The expected apology “does not erase what he did. He should suffer just like the families that have been left behind,” said Zeneta Everhart, whose 21-year-old son, Zaire Goodman, was wounded.

“I’m not interested. He can’t apologize to her,” said former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield Jr., whose mother, Ruth, 86, was killed in the attack at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Everhart said she will speak to the court at Wednesday’s sentencing. She said she plans to tell the gunman “to his face” how much he has hurt her son and others.

“When I look at him, I’m looking for any sign that he’s a human being,” Everhart added.

Gendron, of the Town of Conklin in Broome County, still faces 27 felony charges – including multiple counts of hate crimes that resulted in death – in federal court.

He has pleaded not guilty to those charges and will appear in a status conference on Thursday before Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr.

It is not yet known whether the U.S. Justice Department will seek to put him to death for the federal charges.

Attorney Terrence M. Connors, who represents members of seven families who lost loved ones, dismissed the planned apology. “There is no apology that would suffice under these circumstances,” Connors said.

Attorneys John V. Elmore, who represents the families of three May 14 victims, and Anthony M. Bruce, a retired federal prosecutor, both speculated that any apology from Gendron will be intended to sway the Justice Department’s decision on whether to pursue the death penalty.

“Any apology he makes would ring hollow to me,” Bruce said, “but he will probably make some statement of remorse. It would be much worse for him if he makes no apology, or he says he is proud of what he did.”

“I doubt that any family members of the people he killed would think it’s a sincere apology,” Elmore said.

Elmore said federal prosecutors have reached out to all his clients in the case, asking them if they want the government to pursue execution of the killer.

“I know that my clients are thankful that, at least, he will be incarcerated for the rest of his life and not able to harm any other people,” Elmore said.

Any apology will “have no effect” on his state prison sentence, said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

“If he does apologize, in my opinion … all he is trying to do is save his life,” Flynn said.