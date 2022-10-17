 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Buffalo State student killed in UB stabbing called 'smart, charismatic and insightful'

The police investigation into Friday's fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old SUNY Buffalo State student on the University at Buffalo's North Campus "is progressing," a UB spokesman said Monday.

Tyler X. Lewis, of Long Island, was killed outside a freshman dorm at the North Campus' Ellicott Complex, the university said.

Lewis "was a smart, charismatic and insightful teenager who had a rich sense of humor," his mother, Roquishia Lewis, said in an email.

The attack happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday near Moody Terrace, near Richmond Quad, the university said. Police responded to the report of a person with a chest wound.

Lewis was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center.

Lewis graduated from Baldwin High School in 2021. He was a sophomore at Buffalo State who was majoring in pre-business administration, the college said.

He played baseball, attended NASA Space Camp as a youngster and enjoyed video games, his mother said in an email.

He also liked making movie vlogs with his girlfriend, his mother said.

In addition to his mother, Lewis is also survived by his father, Terence.

Police on Saturday said they have a "person of interest" in the case.

He is described as a white man, between 19 and 22 and roughly 5-feet, 5-inches to 5-feet, 9-inches tall. He has light brown hair and a medium build, and was wearing a mustard-colored shirt covered in blood, the university said.

He had "significant facial injuries," according to the university, including what it described as a large diagonal cut across his forehead and multiple facial cuts. He left the area in a black, four-door sedan.

Richmond Quadrangle UB North

According to students, the fatal stabbing incident occurred in the right section of the three-part Richmond B Lot. The Richmond dorms, made up of six buildings, sit to the immediate right of the parking lot.

A university spokesman said Sunday that police wished to thank the witnesses, including UB students, who had come forward with information.

UB Police Chief Chris Bartolomei has said the attack "does not appear to be a random act of violence, but rather a targeted incident between known individuals."

University police ask anyone who may have information to call them at 716-645-2222.

Officials at both UB and Buffalo State encouraged those seeking help to call their campus counseling programs or Crisis Services of Erie County's 24-hour hotline at 716-834-3131 or to text: “GOT5” to 741-741.

News Staff Reporter Charlie Specht contributed to this report.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

