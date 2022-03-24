Buffalo State: Police say no evidence that bomb threat was credible

Buffalo State interim Police Chief Amy Pedlow said the “threat to the campus community” was received at 10:45 a.m. and was deemed credible enough to immediately cancel classes for the day and instruct students to go directly to their rooms or the Sports Arena.

The college used a campus alert system to inform students and also posted a message on its website.

"Residential students should return to their residence hall rooms, commuter students should leave campus for the day, and all nonessential employees are dismissed," it said.

The investigation Thursday included assistance from the Buffalo Police Department, Buffalo Fire Department, New York State Police, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).

Pedlow said at the time she could not disclose what form the threat took or what buildings the threat cited because the investigation remained ongoing.

“We are still continuing to look with all our available resources to determine if there is a threat,” she said at a media briefing Thursday afternoon.