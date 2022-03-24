Buffalo State: Police say no evidence that bomb threat was credible

SUNY Buffalo State College said police found no evidence suggesting a bomb threat that shut down the campus Thursday was credible.
But the college canceled all of Friday's classes, doing so "out of an abundance of caution and with spring break on the horizon," the college said in a statement.
University Police and other law enforcement agencies continue to actively investigate the matter, the college said.
The bomb threat targeted several academic buildings and led to several police agencies, including the FBI, joining the investigation.
Only critical-essential employees, after consulting with their supervisors, were told to report to campus Friday. The college instructed all other employees to consult with their supervisors about possible remote work arrangements.
At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the college told residential students that they no longer needed to remain in their dormitory rooms.
Several services on campus remained closed Thursday night, with meals delivered to students in residence halls in the evening. The college said the Campbell Student Union and Dining Services will reopen Friday. Classes will resume after spring break Monday, April 4. Normal operations for all employees will resume Monday, March 28.
Buffalo State interim Police Chief Amy Pedlow said the “threat to the campus community” was received at 10:45 a.m. and was deemed credible enough to immediately cancel classes for the day and instruct students to go directly to their rooms or the Sports Arena.
The college used a campus alert system to inform students and also posted a message on its website.
"Residential students should return to their residence hall rooms, commuter students should leave campus for the day, and all nonessential employees are dismissed," it said.
The investigation Thursday included assistance from the Buffalo Police Department, Buffalo Fire Department, New York State Police, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).
Pedlow said at the time she could not disclose what form the threat took or what buildings the threat cited because the investigation remained ongoing.
“We are still continuing to look with all our available resources to determine if there is a threat,” she said at a media briefing Thursday afternoon.
Buffalo State Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Gordon said about 70 students sheltered at the Sports Arena, with the college supplying food to dorms and the arena for students waiting out the threat.
Pedlow said she could not recall any previous threat resulting in a campus shutdown at Buffalo State. And she was unaware whether Buffalo State had ever canceled classes before due to a threat. In 2018, Medaille College closed and evacuated its campus after receiving a threat via social media.
Pedlow thanked all the responding agencies for assisting in a campus-wide sweep.
Buffalo State police are asking anyone with information on the threat to call their anonymous tip line at (716) 878-3166.