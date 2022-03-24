 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo State investigating threat that shut down campus
Threat at SUNY Buffalo State

A sheriff's vehicle is among a convoy of law enforcement vehicles arriving on campus of SUNY Buffalo State, Thursday morning, March 23, 2022. 

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News

SUNY Buffalo State police and officials said the threat that shut down the college’s campus Thursday targeted several academic buildings and led to several police agencies including the FBI joining the investigation, which is still underway.

Buffalo State Interim Police Chief Amy Pedlow said a bomb threat was received at 10:45 a.m. and was deemed credible enough to immediately cancel classes for the day and instruct students to go directly to their rooms or the Sports Arena until further notice.

“We are still continuing to look with all our available resources to determine if there is a threat,” Pedlow said.

The college used a campus alert system to inform students and posted a message on its website. "Residential students should return to their residence hall rooms, commuter students should leave campus for the day, and all nonessential employees are dismissed," it said.

Pedlow and other officials held a news briefing at 1:30 p.m. to report that the investigation was still active and included the Buffalo Police Department, New York State Police, Erie County Sheriff’s Department, the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Pedlow said she could not disclose what form the threat took or what buildings it cited because the investigation is ongoing.

Buffalo State Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Gordon said about 70 students were sheltering at the Sports Arena and many more were following instructions to remain in their dorm rooms until the threat is cleared.

Gordon said the college was supplying food to dorms and the arena for students waiting out the threat.  She said the college will reopen “as soon as we determine that the threat has been eliminated.”

Higher Education Reporter

I'm the new Higher Education reporter on The Buffalo News business enterprise team. I previously worked at The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and Syracuse's Rosamond Gifford Zoo. I'm a Rochester native with family in Buffalo. Email me at jgramza@buffnews.com.

