Buffalo State investigating threat that shut down campus

SUNY Buffalo State police and officials said the threat that shut down the college’s campus Thursday targeted several academic buildings and led to several police agencies including the FBI joining the investigation, which is still underway.

Buffalo State Interim Police Chief Amy Pedlow said a bomb threat was received at 10:45 a.m. and was deemed credible enough to immediately cancel classes for the day and instruct students to go directly to their rooms or the Sports Arena until further notice.

“We are still continuing to look with all our available resources to determine if there is a threat,” Pedlow said.

The college used a campus alert system to inform students and posted a message on its website. "Residential students should return to their residence hall rooms, commuter students should leave campus for the day, and all nonessential employees are dismissed," it said.

Pedlow and other officials held a news briefing at 1:30 p.m. to report that the investigation was still active and included the Buffalo Police Department, New York State Police, Erie County Sheriff’s Department, the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.