Buffalo State College names new university police chief

Buffalo State College named Stephen Mayoral as its first Hispanic chief of university police on Monday.

Mayoral, who spent more than 20 years with the Los Angeles School Police Department, replaces longtime Buffalo State Police Chief Peter Carey, who retired in August 2021.

He was sworn in by Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner on Monday.

Mayoral joined the Los Angeles School Police Department in 2000 and rose through the ranks to serve as deputy chief from 2020 to 2021.

“In the department I came from, we were very big on being mentors to the students that needed it,” he said. “Many students didn’t have that strong parental figure, and they are seeking it. It was natural for police officers to become mentors to students.”

Mayoral graduated from the University of Southern California in 1995 and received a master of business administration from Trident University in 2015.

He joined the United States Army after high school, and retired with the rank of major after 25 years. Mayoral was deployed to Iraq in 1991, and again in 2004, where was awarded the Bronze Star for his leadership as an Army infantry company commander during combat operations.