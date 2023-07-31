Three men were shot late Sunday night on Isabelle Street in the Riverside neighborhood of Buffalo, police said Monday.

The shooting took place just after 11:30 p.m.

The victims were transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Two of the victims, both age 20, had "serious injuries," police said. The third, a 19-year-old, was in stable condition, according to police. Their names have not been released.

Police asked anyone with information about the triple shooting to call or text the police confidential tip line at 716-849-2255.