Buffalo sees 56th homicide of the year

A 27-year-old Buffalo man was fatally shot Friday evening on Oberlin Avenue, police said.

Police responded just before 7:15 p.m. and found that the victim had been shot "multiple times" on Oberlin, south of Sycamore Street. He died at the scene, police said. Police have not released his name.

Investigators said the shooting "appears targeted in nature."

The shooting marks the 56th homicide so far in 2021 in Buffalo.

Buffalo had 65 homicides last year and has averaged about 50 per year over the last decade.

Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.