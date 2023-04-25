A Buffalo school bus driver was arrested, his guns were seized and he was fired after he was accused of threatening a student on his bus last week.

Cellphone video taken by a student on Thursday showed a school bus driver standing at the front of his vehicle yelling threats related to guns. "They gonna jump me? I will shoot you. I will shoot them," he said on the video which was first reported by WGRZ. The driver also said he was armed.

Detectives with the Buffalo Police Threat Management Unit began an investigation and obtained a "temporary extreme risk order of protection," better known as a "red flag" from Erie County District Administrative Judge Kevin M. Carter.

The detectives, along with the Buffalo Police SWAT, searched a home on the 100 block of Woodridge Avenue in Cheektowaga.

They found three legally owned handguns, which were seized under the red flag order. They also allegedly found one non-SAFE Act complaint Smith & Wesson Model M&P 15 rifle.

Michael Askew, 68, of Cheektowaga, was arrested and charged with three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He is expected to face an additional charge in Town of Cheektowaga court for the rifle.

Police said he was arrested without incident.

“Buffalo Public Schools has zero-tolerance for gun-related violence, and the safety of all students and staff is of the utmost importance," said Buffalo schools spokesman Jeffrey Hammond in a statement. "As the bus driver was an employee of First Student, Buffalo Public Schools worked directly with them to immediately remove him from his position to protect our students. Buffalo Public Schools also notified the Buffalo Police so appropriate action could be taken."