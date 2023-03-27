A Buffalo City Court judge has dismissed a misdemeanor charge against former Buffalo Sabre Tony McKegney.

McKegney, 65, was accused last year of violating an order of protection by calling and emailing a woman. He initially faced felony charges, which were reduced to a misdemeanor in the fall.

Former Buffalo Sabre Tony McKegney charged with violating order of protection McKegney is accused of calling and emailing a woman in April after an Erie County Family Court judge barred him from contacting her, according to a complaint filed by a Buffalo woman.

Judge Carrie M. Phillips granted a motion to dismiss the case made by McKegney's defense attorney, ruling that documents filed by prosecutors failed to meet requirements under state criminal procedure law.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office failed to provide "non-hearsay" reports that McKegney had been served with the order of protection, Phillips ruled in a written decision issued March 6.

In the court papers charging McKegney, the victim asserts in her statement that Buffalo police detectives served McKegney with the order of protection on April 2, 2022. But she did not have any firsthand knowledge that McKegney had been served.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

In order for this charge against a person to stand, police and prosecutors are required to provide that information at the time charges are filed via a sworn statement of someone who witnessed the serving of the order.

Prosecutors could have included a supporting deposition from a Buffalo police detective who served the order, the judge wrote in her opinion.

Prosecutors provided that document in the evidence discovery process, but it is required to be part of the charging documents.

McKegney was accused of calling the woman on the phone in April after being served with the order of protection barring contact.

He reportedly called five times in three hours on April 2, 2022, the day the order was served, as well as one call the next day and another April 8, according to the complaint filed by the Buffalo woman. He also emailed her on April 4, she claimed.

The woman obtained an order of protection in Erie County Family Court on March 25, 2022, an order which was to expire in six months.

McKegney was initially charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, class E felonies.

McKegney, who was represented by the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, played forward for the Sabres from 1978-79 until the 1982-83 season. He also played for five other teams over 13 seasons, and was the first Black player to score 40 goals in an NHL season.