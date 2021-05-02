Buffalo resident talks of 'nasty' treatment years ago from cop who wants to be sheriff

Lizzie Rodgers said she asked at least twice why she was under arrest, and each time Beaty or Twitty or both told her to “just shut up.” She complained to both officers that the handcuffs were too tight but neither seemed to care, she said. Lizzie Rodgers said that as she sat in the back of the squad car, both officers ridiculed her and even made fun of her wig.

“I do remember it,” Beaty said when asked about the arrest recently.

“I don’t want to say anything disparaging about her. I hope it is something she has been able to get past. But at the end of the day, she was rude,” Beaty said of Lizzie Rodgers.

“Officer Twitty made the arrest,” Beaty recalled, “and he didn’t do anything wrong, but she just became more and more uncooperative.” Beaty added: “If Officer Twitty had done something wrong, I absolutely would have intervened on her behalf.”

Twitty, when reached recently, said he did not remember the episode.

Calvin Rodgers, who said Beaty followed the tone set by her partner, filed a complaint with a lieutenant but no one followed up. Beaty’s disciplinary record shows no sign that an internal affairs case was opened.