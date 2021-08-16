Buffalo remains in the throes of swelling gun violence, with shootings up 61%

Buffalo's 49 homicides over the first seven months of the year already eclipse the city's annual total in six of the last 10 years.

Forty-eight people were shot in the city last month, and there's only been one month since the start of 2011 in which more people got shot, according to Buffalo Police Department data.

But even as homicides and shootings remain significantly elevated, a trend also seen in other cities across the country, the amount of gun violence on city streets appears to be diminishing slightly, according to the latest police department data.

Over the first two months of the year, shootings were up 103% over the 10-year average, according to a Buffalo News analysis of police data. Through the end of April, shootings were up 84%.

Through the end of July, that figure's up 61%.

"We have trended in the right direction and hope to continue that downward trend," Buffalo Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia said.

Though the pace of the rise in gun violence has not kept up with what Buffalo saw at points earlier this year, more people have been shot so far in 2021 than in any other year to this point since at least 2007.