Buffalo raids net nearly a million in cash, weapons and cocaine

Cash totaling $948,000. Ten guns, including an assault rifle. Twelve pounds of cocaine. Two hundred pounds of marijuana. And $500,000 worth of jewelry, vehicles and other items.
Plus seven arrests.
Law enforcement officials across several agencies Thursday announced the results of a two-and-half-month long investigation into a Buffalo-based cocaine ring. They talked about the case in the lobby of the Buffalo Public Safety Building flanked by large photos of stacks of cash, white substances in plastic packaging and guns seized in the raids.
"The Buffalo Police Department is very committed to community policing efforts as the main driver of reducing gun violence on our streets through community policing efforts and initiatives," said Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. "However, as we know, there are some people that are committed to violence. We know who they are, we are targeting them and we will come at them with everything at our disposal. This is a demonstration of that collaborative investigation."
He pointed out the work of the Buffalo Police Department and Erie County Sheriff's Office narcotics and intelligence units for their work as well as the assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and the county Crime Analysis Center.
Arrested were:
• Darmetrius Braggs, 23, of Buffalo, on a felony weapons possession and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance
• Najarae Thomas, felony criminal weapons possession and misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance
• Jonysha Richardson, 25, with felony weapons possession and felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance
Support Local Journalism
• Anthony Taylor, 28, felony weapons possession
• Dwayne Fambo, 57, felony weapons possession by a previously convicted felon and several felony counts of controlled substance charges
• Miguel Rosario-Rolon with felony weapons
• Byron Barnes with felony possession of a controlled substance
Investigators conducted multiple raids in connection with the case, said D.J. Granville, chief of narcotics and intelligence for the Sheriff's Office.
"These are very dangerous, especially for us as police officers trying to catch somebody by surprise," Granville said. "It's very hard to do, very dangerous. So you have to take all precautions that we can. Sometimes that's why these investigations extend over several months or even years."
Barnes is suspected of being the leader of the cocaine ring, Granville said.
"We observed him coming from a stash location with rubber gloves on, and he had a large black bag and tossed it in the dumpster. We recovered it," Granville said.
Inside were wrappers with cocaine residue, baking soda and other items associated with drug packaging.
"He was followed, stopped a short time later. He attempted to flee from us, resisted arrest and taken into custody with a large quantity of cocaine," Granville said.
Two subsequent search warrants turned up a kilo of cocaine and "almost $200,000 in gross proceeds," Granville said.
Maki Becker