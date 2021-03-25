Buffalo raids net nearly a million in cash, weapons and cocaine

Cash totaling $948,000. Ten guns, including an assault rifle. Twelve pounds of cocaine. Two hundred pounds of marijuana. And $500,000 worth of jewelry, vehicles and other items.

Plus seven arrests.

Law enforcement officials across several agencies Thursday announced the results of a two-and-half-month long investigation into a Buffalo-based cocaine ring. They talked about the case in the lobby of the Buffalo Public Safety Building flanked by large photos of stacks of cash, white substances in plastic packaging and guns seized in the raids.

"The Buffalo Police Department is very committed to community policing efforts as the main driver of reducing gun violence on our streets through community policing efforts and initiatives," said Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. "However, as we know, there are some people that are committed to violence. We know who they are, we are targeting them and we will come at them with everything at our disposal. This is a demonstration of that collaborative investigation."

He pointed out the work of the Buffalo Police Department and Erie County Sheriff's Office narcotics and intelligence units for their work as well as the assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and the county Crime Analysis Center.