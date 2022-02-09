Buffalo police: Would-be bank robber goes 0-for-3

Three attempted bank robberies were reported Tuesday in Buffalo, and all three ended with no bank being robbed, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said all three attempted robberies happened in a period of just over an hour beginning at 1 p.m. The person involved did not make off with any money during the attempted robberies, he said. Police declined to say how the person was thwarted in each attempt.

The attempted robberies occurred at the Buffalo Federal Credit Union on South Elmwood Avenue, Citizens Bank in the 1800 block of Elmwood Avenue, and the Bank of America in the 1400 block of Hertel Avenue.

Detectives have released a bank surveillance photo of a person of interest in connection with the three attempted robberies.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

