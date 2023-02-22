Four people were arrested and drugs and guns were seized Wednesday as the Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 200 block of West Avenue, police announced.

Taken into custody were Phillip Washington, 29; Deinotae Thompson, 24; Naudia Marvin, 24; and Tanya Marvin, 22.

All have been charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and single counts of fourth- and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Police seized two loaded handguns with high-capacity magazines, ammunition, 2.5 grams of heroin, 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, an ounce of methamphetamine and three ecstasy tablets.