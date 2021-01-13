Buffalo police want help to find 'person of interest' in December homicide

Buffalo homicide detectives want the public's help locating a "person of interest" in a Dec. 1 killing of a 50-year-old man on Kilhoffer Street.

Police found the victim, identified as Damon Jones, fatally stabbed in an apartment on Kilhoffer, between East Ferry and Genesee streets, at about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

Jones was stabbed multiple times. He appeared to live alone in the apartment and there were signs of forcible entry into the apartment, police have said.

Police released a photo of a "person of interest" on Twitter on Wednesday.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

