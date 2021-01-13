 Skip to main content
Buffalo police want help to find 'person of interest' in December homicide
Buffalo police want help to find 'person of interest' in December homicide

buffalo police generic
Derek Gee

Buffalo homicide detectives want the public's help locating a "person of interest" in a Dec. 1 killing of a 50-year-old man on Kilhoffer Street.

Kilhoffer homicide person of interest

Buffalo police on Wednesday released a photo of a person they described as a "person of interest" in a fatal Dec. 1 stabbing.

Police found the victim, identified as Damon Jones, fatally stabbed in an apartment on Kilhoffer, between East Ferry and Genesee streets, at about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

Jones was stabbed multiple times. He appeared to live alone in the apartment and there were signs of forcible entry into the apartment, police have said.

Police released a photo of a "person of interest" on Twitter on Wednesday.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

