Buffalo police use Taser on man who jumped off roof to avoid arrest, official says

Buffalo police used a Taser early Thursday to subdue a suspect who also suffered a leg injury by jumping off a roof while trying to evade capture, a spokesman said. 

The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested by Buffalo police and the U.S. Marshals Service near West Utica and Brayton streets at about 8:30 a.m. 

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the suspect refused to obey lawful commands and fought with officers. A loaded handgun was recovered during the arrest. The suspect was treated at Erie County Medical Center for his leg injury. 

He is being held on an indictment warrant charging him with first-degree rape in Niagara County and is also facing charges in Buffalo, including second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, DeGeorge said. 

