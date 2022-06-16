Buffalo police to add detective specializing in red flag cases, threat assessments

The Buffalo Police Department will soon have a detective specifically assigned to handle mental health investigations, threat assessments and red flag cases, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

The detective will be assigned to the existing Behavioral Health Team, which pairs officers with mental health workers to respond to mental health crises.

"The detective will be specially trained on red flag laws," Gramaglia said.

Under New York's red flag laws, which are also referred to as extreme risk protection order laws, authorities can seize weapons from people who may be a threat to themselves or others.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a set of new laws and regulations in the wake of the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue that killed 10 and wounded three people. The man facing murder charges from the shooting had once been investigated by state police for talking about a murder-suicide while he was in high school. Hochul announced new enhancements to the state's existing red flag laws, requiring state police to apply for such court orders when dealing with cases involving someone who poses a serious risk to themselves or others.

The new detective position will be posted and filled in 30 days, in accordance with the department's collective bargaining agreement with the police union, Gramaglia said.

Buffalo police also have a lieutenant and a detective who report directly to the commissioner and are assigned to investigate acts or threats of racially motivated hate crimes.

"They work closely with district detectives," Gramaglia said.

The special investigators work closely with other law enforcement agencies, including a unit with the New York Police Department that handles racially motivated hate crimes.

Earlier this month, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia announced the creation of a new Behavioral Threat Assessment Team. That team will act as a clearinghouse of information and will also monitor social media and fringe ideologies online in an effort to identify individuals who pose a public threat in order for law enforcement to disrupt or redirect their activities, Garcia said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.