Buffalo police shoot man on Hertel Avenue

Buffalo police officers shot a man Monday morning on Hertel Avenue, a couple of blocks west of Main Street, according to a department spokesman.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. on what police described as the 1900 block of Hertel.

"Police say when officers arrived on scene, a male was armed with a knife," spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in an email. "At some point, responding officers did discharge their weapons, striking the individual."

The man, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. He was listed in serious but stable condition, DeGeorge said.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per departmental regulations, he said.

Police did not release any further details.

