Buffalo police seize two weapons, make an arrest after report of man with a gun

  • Updated
A man was arrested in the 200 block of Franklin Street and two firearms were seized Wednesday morning after Central District officers received a report of a man with a gun at a hotel, Buffalo police reported.

Charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon was Dontey Martin, 33, of Clarksville, Tenn.

According to the report, detectives from the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit obtained a search warrant and recovered two loaded pistols – a Canik 9mm TP9 Elite and a Glock 9mm Model 45.

