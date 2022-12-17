Buffalo police seize loaded guns, drugs, make one arrest

Officers seized four guns, cash and drugs and made one arrest as a search warrant was executed Thursday in the first block of Navel Avenue, near Bailey Avenue and Genesee Street, a Buffalo police spokesman reported.

Shawneequa Pearson, 42, of Buffalo, was charged with four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony; and two counts of second-degree use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors.

According to the report, officers found a loaded Springfield 9mm pistol, a loaded Polymer 80 9mm "ghost gun," and two Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistols, one of them loaded with 13 rounds, beyond what is allowed under the SAFE Act.

Also seized were quantities of crack cocaine, hydrocodone and suboxone, digital scales and an unspecified amount of cash, the report said.

The Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit conducted the search, assisted by the Buffalo Police SWAT Team, Homeland Security Investigations and K-9 Skip.