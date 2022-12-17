 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo police seize loaded guns, drugs, make one arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Officers seized four guns, cash and drugs and made one arrest as a search warrant was executed Thursday in the first block of Navel Avenue, near Bailey Avenue and Genesee Street, a Buffalo police spokesman reported.

Shawneequa Pearson, 42, of Buffalo, was charged with four counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony; and two counts of second-degree use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors.

According to the report, officers found a loaded Springfield 9mm pistol, a loaded Polymer 80 9mm "ghost gun," and two Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistols, one of them loaded with 13 rounds, beyond what is allowed under the SAFE Act.

Also seized were quantities of crack cocaine, hydrocodone and suboxone, digital scales and an unspecified amount of cash, the report said.

People are also reading…

The Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit conducted the search, assisted by the Buffalo Police SWAT Team, Homeland Security Investigations and K-9 Skip.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Morocco fans dream of World Cup third place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News