Buffalo police seize ATVs, dirt bikes on NIagara Street

Saturday's warm weather brought out more than families, children, dogs and walkers.

Buffalo police responded to "numerous" calls of people riding all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on Niagara Street, in violation of city laws. It's illegal to drive ATVs, dirt bikes and similar vehicles on city streets and in city parks. In February, the Common Council increased the penalties, so that anyone caught riding one illegally must now pay a $2,500 fine, plus impound storage fees.

It's been a growing problem, particularly during the pandemic, when car traffic dropped substantially. So city officials are cracking down to reduce the threat of injury and damage.

Under a new policy initiated in September, Buffalo police will not return such vehicles once they are impounded unless the owners show they are registered and insured. And as of last month, the city is offering a reward of up to $100 for information that leads to the confiscation of vehicles that are illegally operated in the city.

A police spokesman said officers on Saturday stopped many of the drivers on Niagara, impounded seven vehicles and issued multiple violations.

