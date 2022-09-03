 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo police seeking shooting victim who walked out of ECMC

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
William Morin

William Morin

Buffalo police are asking the public for help in locating a shooting victim who walked out of Erie County Medical Center while being treated, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Police said William J. Morin, 23, of Oneida Street, is wanted by state parole officials for absconding.

Morin left ECMC under a false name after he had been taken there in a private vehicle after a shooting about 6 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Urban Street, DeGeorge said.

He then reportedly went to a hospital in Rochester, but left before police arrived, DeGeorge said. He added that Morin is still in need of medical attention. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News