Buffalo police seeking shooting victim who walked out of ECMC

Buffalo police are asking the public for help in locating a shooting victim who walked out of Erie County Medical Center while being treated, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Police said William J. Morin, 23, of Oneida Street, is wanted by state parole officials for absconding.

Morin left ECMC under a false name after he had been taken there in a private vehicle after a shooting about 6 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Urban Street, DeGeorge said.

He then reportedly went to a hospital in Rochester, but left before police arrived, DeGeorge said. He added that Morin is still in need of medical attention. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.