The harassment of a Buffalo city parks worker, along with acts of vandalism at yet another Olmsted park, has prompted Mayor Byron W. Brown and Buffalo police to seek the public's assistance in solving the crimes.

According to city officials, the latest offenses occurred over the weekend in Cazenovia Park in South Buffalo when, between 3 and 7 p.m. Friday, unknown individuals harassed a female worker, broke glass bottles, broke a mirror in the park’s restroom, tore a sink from the bathroom wall, threw trash cans into the road and ripped plants from their beds.

They said the vandalism resumed at roughly 6 p.m. Sunday when windows in two exterior glass doors were smashed at the Cazenovia Park Casino, the building's retaining walls were kicked in and garbage was strewn around the park, resulting in damages estimated to exceed $5,000.

"These acts of vandalism are disgusting," Brown said in a statement Monday.

"This park is a highly used park and is enjoyed by residents in South Buffalo and across Western New York," he added. "We want these vandals to do the right thing, come forward and take responsibility for their actions."

Brown said Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia has already directed an increased police presence at Cazenovia Park, as well as Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where a significant amount of vandalism also occurred this summer.

"This behavior is reprehensible," said South Council Member Christopher Scanlon.

"This type of vandalism can spoil the entire atmosphere within the park and cannot be allowed to continue. The dedicated employees of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy take great pride in their work, and they deserve better than this," Scanlon added.

Interim executive director for Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy Beth Downing, who also condemned the vandalism, said that, as a result, the park will be open for limited hours only, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, closed on Saturdays and open again from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays. As a result of the vandalism, there will be a portable restroom available to visitors, Downing added.

Meanwhile, city officials are asking anyone with information about the vandalism and harassment to call or text the police department's confidential tip call line at 716-847-2255.