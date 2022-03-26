Buffalo police seek info on missing teenage girl

Buffalo police asked for the public's help Saturday in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
Paris Munn was last seen Thursday on Ivy Street on the East Side, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said. The one-block street runs between Genesee Street and Walden Avenue.
Munn was described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, and she was last seen wearing light blue pants with a dark blue top with the word "love" on it in white lettering.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the confidential Buffalo Police TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.