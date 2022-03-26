Buffalo police seek info on missing teenage girl

Buffalo police asked for the public's help Saturday in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Paris Munn was last seen Thursday on Ivy Street on the East Side, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said. The one-block street runs between Genesee Street and Walden Avenue.

Munn was described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, and she was last seen wearing light blue pants with a dark blue top with the word "love" on it in white lettering.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the confidential Buffalo Police TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.

