 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo police seek info on missing 19-year-old
0 comments
top story

Buffalo police seek info on missing 19-year-old

Support this work for $1 a month
shayanna coley

Shayanna Coley, 19, was last seen May 10 in the 200 block of Seventh Street.

 Photo Courtesy Buffalo Police Department

Buffalo police want the public's help locating a missing 19-year-old.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Shayanna Coley was last seen May 10 on the 200 block of  Seventh Street, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Coley is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bright lanterns sway as South Koreans celebrate Buddha's birthday

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News