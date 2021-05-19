Buffalo police seek info on missing 19-year-old

Buffalo police want the public's help locating a missing 19-year-old.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.Support this work for $1 a month
Shayanna Coley was last seen May 10 on the 200 block of Seventh Street, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Coley is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today