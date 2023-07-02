Buffalo police are looking for help from the public as they investigate an early morning shooting incident.

A 23-year-old Buffalo man who suffered a gunshot wound arrived at Buffalo General Medical Center in a civilian vehicle just after 6 a.m. Sunday, police said in a statement.

The man was transferred by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Detectives are trying to determine if the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Fargo Avenue, a few blocks northeast of the Peace Bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 716-847-2255.