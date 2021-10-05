 Skip to main content
Buffalo police seek help in finding missing girl, 13
Buffalo police seek help in finding missing girl, 13

Kendall Mims, 13, missing since Sept. 22, 2021

Kendall Mims, 13, missing since Sept. 22, 2021.

 Courtesy of the Buffalo Police Department

Buffalo police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old Buffalo girl.

Kendall Mims is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

She has been missing from an address on Davey Street since Sept. 22.

Police asked anyone with information to call 911.

