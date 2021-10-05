Buffalo police seek help in finding missing girl, 13

Buffalo police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old Buffalo girl.
Kendall Mims is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.
She has been missing from an address on Davey Street since Sept. 22.
Police asked anyone with information to call 911.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
