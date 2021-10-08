Buffalo police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

Buffalo police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a dark sedan, the driver of which caused a fatal accident Thursday night at Genesee Street and Rapin Place and fled the scene.

Just before 9:30 p.m., a vehicle described as a dark four-door sedan that was westbound on Genesee hit the motorcycle as the vehicle was trying to make a turn.

The victim, identified as a 44-year-old Cheektowaga man, was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

Police asked any witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to call or text the police confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.