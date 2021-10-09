 Skip to main content
Buffalo police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run crash on Genesee
Buffalo police say that the vehicle that fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run collision Thursday night on Genesee Street was a dark-colored four-door Mercedes Benz.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in finding the driver and the vehicle. 

Buffalo police are seeking information on the driver of this vehicle, which was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on Genesee Street Thursday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., the dark four-door sedan was westbound on Genesee whit it hit the motorcycle as the vehicle was trying to make a turn at Rapin Place.

The victim, identified as a 44-year-old Cheektowaga man, was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

Police asked any witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to call or text the police confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.

