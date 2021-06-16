Buffalo police release video in fatal shooting outside motorcycle club

Buffalo police want the public's help identifying individuals investigators believe are connected to a fatal shooting May 16 outside the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club on Grimes Street.

The 1 minute, 18 second video taken from security camera footage focuses on several people, including a man wearing a camouflage hoodie emblazoned with the word "cookies."

Thomas Martin, 48, of Buffalo, was found shot multiple times at about 1:30 a.m. outside the club near Grimes and Young streets, police previously said.

That weekend in mid-May was particularly violent, with two homicides and a triple shooting.

From Jan. 1 through June 6, 144 people were shot in the city. Thirty-two of those victims were killed, according to police.

Through May 22, shootings in Buffalo were up 139% compared with the average over the past decade, according to a News analysis of police data.

Police ask anyone with information about the May 16 shooting on Grimes to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

