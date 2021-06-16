 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo police release video in fatal shooting outside motorcycle club
0 comments
top story

Buffalo police release video in fatal shooting outside motorcycle club

Support this work for $1 a month

Buffalo police want the public's help identifying individuals investigators believe are connected to a fatal shooting May 16 outside the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club on Grimes Street.

The 1 minute, 18 second video taken from security camera footage focuses on several people, including a man wearing a camouflage hoodie emblazoned with the word "cookies."

Thomas Martin, 48, of Buffalo, was found shot multiple times at about 1:30 a.m. outside the club near Grimes and Young streets, police previously said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

That weekend in mid-May was particularly violent, with two homicides and a triple shooting.

From Jan. 1 through June 6, 144 people were shot in the city. Thirty-two of those victims were killed, according to police.

Through May 22, shootings in Buffalo were up 139% compared with the average over the past decade, according to a News analysis of police data.

Police ask anyone with information about the May 16 shooting on Grimes to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

0 comments
https://fb.watch/69J9iATBRC/

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch a hippo crush a watermelon whole

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News