Buffalo police recover Mercedes involved in fatal hit-and-run accident

A vehicle that investigators suspect caused a fatal hit-and-run collision Oct. 7 on Genesee Street has been recovered from a yard less than a half mile from the accident scene, according to Buffalo police Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the recovered vehicle, a gray, four-door 2008 Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan, matched the description of a vehicle that was reported to have struck a 44-year-old Cheektowaga man on a motorcycle as the vehicle was trying to make a turn at Rapin Place. Detectives have yet to make an arrest in the case.

The man on the motorcycle was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he later died of the injuries he suffered in the accident.

Shortly after the crash, police released a security camera shot of the suspected vehicle.

The older model Mercedes was reported to have sustained passenger side damage, a missing side view mirror and passenger side air bags that had been deployed, police said.

Accident investigators also determined that a passenger side door that likely sustained the most damage had been professionally removed from the vehicle that was recovered Thursday.