Buffalo police officer stable after Tuesday's citywide pursuit

A Buffalo police officer shot Tuesday night during a citywide pursuit remains in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center, police said.

The officer was shot in the lower abdomen and underwent surgery.

1:58 +2 Three Buffalo police officers wounded in long, wild chase; two suspects in custody Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said one officer was in stable condition after surgery and the others sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The other two officers who were shot – one in the arm and grazed in the ear and the other in the bullet-resistant vest – were treated and released from the hospital, police said.

All of the officers' injuries had been described by police Tuesday night as not life-threatening.

The officers were shot during a pursuit that police said started just before 6 p.m. with a traffic stop at the foot of West Ferry Street and ended with police and a suspect exchanging gunfire near the intersection of East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue.

Police officers reported over department radio throughout the pursuit that shots were being fired at them from the vehicle they were pursuing, according to archived recordings on broadcastify.com.

Two suspects were in custody, authorities said Tuesday night. One of the suspects was shot and taken to ECMC. His condition has not been provided.

Police have not released the names of the officers or the suspects.

