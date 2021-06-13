 Skip to main content
Buffalo police officer injured in chase regains consciousness
top story

Buffalo police officer injured in chase regains consciousness

McCoy Local police crash (copy)

Buffalo Police Officer Jonathan Negron was injured when a light pole landed on his police car with him trapped in it at Harlem Road in Cheektowaga on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

 James P. McCoy

Buffalo Police Officer Jonathan Negron woke up and was able to talk Sunday, more than a week after he was injured and lost consciousness after a light pole fell on his patrol car during a chase, Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said.

The 29-year-old officer has been in critical condition in Erie County Medical Center since June 3, when he responded to a 911 call about a car with four people wearing masks and possessing a gun.

He suffered injuries to his brain and spinal cord and had been in a medically induced coma.

Negron responded to the 911 call June 3, which reported the suspicious vehicle a few blocks from Pine Ridge Road and Genesee Street. He pursued the vehicle, an SUV, for about a mile. Other officers from Buffalo and Cheektowaga also joined the chase.

The SUV drove through Mount Calvary Cemetery. When it was leaving the cemetery, the vehicle crashed into a light pole. The pole then fell through the windshield of Negron's car, injuring him. 

Officers found him unconscious and performed CPR before taking him to ECMC.

The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle Negron was chasing, who had run away from a juvenile facility in Rochester, was charged with second-degree assault and unlawfully fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle.

