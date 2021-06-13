Buffalo police officer injured in chase regains consciousness

Buffalo Police Officer Jonathan Negron woke up and was able to talk Sunday, more than a week after he was injured and lost consciousness after a light pole fell on his patrol car during a chase, Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said.

The 29-year-old officer has been in critical condition in Erie County Medical Center since June 3, when he responded to a 911 call about a car with four people wearing masks and possessing a gun.

He suffered injuries to his brain and spinal cord and had been in a medically induced coma.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Negron responded to the 911 call June 3, which reported the suspicious vehicle a few blocks from Pine Ridge Road and Genesee Street. He pursued the vehicle, an SUV, for about a mile. Other officers from Buffalo and Cheektowaga also joined the chase.

The SUV drove through Mount Calvary Cemetery. When it was leaving the cemetery, the vehicle crashed into a light pole. The pole then fell through the windshield of Negron's car, injuring him.

Officers found him unconscious and performed CPR before taking him to ECMC.

The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle Negron was chasing, who had run away from a juvenile facility in Rochester, was charged with second-degree assault and unlawfully fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.