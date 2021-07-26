Buffalo police officer, child injured in Allentown crash

A Buffalo police officer and a child were both injured Monday when civilian vehicle and a patrol car collided at Elmwood Avenue and Summer Street in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Capt. Jeff Rinaldo confirmed that the accident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. when the officer's patrol car was T-boned by the passenger vehicle.

The officer was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment injuries that were not life-threatening, and the child, who was a passenger in the civilian vehicle, was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital, Rinaldo confirmed.

The nature and extent of the child's injuries were not released by police.

Rinaldo didn't say whether the civilian driver was ticketed or charged.